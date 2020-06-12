Amazing places to go camping near Los Angeles

Oddly enough, one of the very best things about living in L.A. is how quickly you can get out of L.A. for a much-needed respite. And when it comes to the top places to go camping near Los Angeles, locals are in luck. From spending a night on sandy beach to stargazing in some of the best national parks in the U.S., there are a ton of great options that are within driving distance—and will make you totally forget about the city. Staying in town? Be sure to check out our roundup of what’s open in Los Angeles, as well as what in L..A. you can and can’t do outside. If you plan to travel to set up camp in one of these stunning sites, be sure to follow our guide to what you can and should do when traveling.



NOTE: We’ve detailed which campsites are open and closed below, as well as any camping restrictions. As always, practice social distancing and stay safe.



RECOMMENDED: The 37 best things to do in Los Angeles