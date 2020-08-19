Where to go apple picking near Los Angeles

Apple picking season, which generally runs from Labor Day through Thanksgiving, draws apple-loving Angelenos to surrounding farms for a fresh taste of fall. While the trek may be an hour-or-two drive from the city, many of these U-pick farms offer a day of worthwhile activities, from fresh cider pressing to petting zoos and archery—hence why it earns its spot in our guide to the best things to do in the fall—and this year especially, it’s providing a bit of outdoor-only, socially distanced fun and a bit of a change of scenery.

Here, we’ve gathered a list of the best U-pick apple farms around Los Angeles, the majority residing to the east in the apple country of Oak Glen, and updated their new rules and regulations (see also: you touch it, you pick it). Purists can eat their apples straight from the tree, while others may choose to press them into a cider or bake a sugary confection that could rival the best pies in Los Angeles. No matter how you slice it, countless farm fresh apples are awaiting so that you can stock up and finally get to having that apple a day, doctor’s orders.