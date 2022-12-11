Melbourne
Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse

  • Art
  • NGV International, Southbank
A woman peers at two mannequins wearing McQueen garments at the NGV
Photographer: Kim LandyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20: NGV's announcement of the major summer blockbuster exhibition Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse at National Gallery of Victoria on May 20, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. 'Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse' exhibition will open on 11 December 2022 at NGV International, Melbourne. (Photo by Kim Landy/Getty Images for NGV)
Time Out says

The NGV has announced a blockbuster McQueen fashion exhibition for summer

An exhibition of one of the world's most influential and innovative fashion designers lands in Melbourne this summer. Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse invites visitors to enter the conceptual, encyclopaedic and creative mind of this boundary-pushing fashion designer through more than 100 clothing pieces accompanied by more than 70 historical artworks. 

As fashion lovers work their way through the exhibition, they can see McQueen's inner workings at play; besides viewing the final product of his fashion genius, they can explore his reference points and capacity for storytelling through fashion and art via a series of paintings, sculptures, photography, decorative arts and works on paper. It is through this rich and varied collection that viewers are able to further understand his master strokes, and gain a deeper appreciation of his timeless art.

The summer blockbuster showcases 50 garments from the NGV's own collection, in addition to some 60 garments on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), making it an Australian exclusive exhibition. 

Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse is on display from December 11, 2022 until April 16, 2023 at NGV International. The exhibition will kick off with Melbourne's fanciest annual event, The NGV Gala, held on December 10, 2022. Tickets are on sale now for the exhibition, as well as the NGV Gala.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.ngv.vic.gov.au/exhibition/alexander-mcqueen/
Address:
NGV International
180 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.ngv.vic.gov.au
03 8620 2222
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
$30
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

Dates and times

