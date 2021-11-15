Your childhood picture books get a wry upgrade in Hoyle's colourful Linden New Art exhibition

Remember the Golden Books of your childhood? The sweet painted illustrations they held, and the cute stories they regaled you with?

Now imagine those illustrations, but updated for the kind of chaotic, self-deprecating humour of the internet era. That's what you're getting when you visit Anna Hoyle's exhibition Your choc-mint pelvik floor is so boring at Linden New Art.

Hoyle is inspired by contemporary social trends such as wellness, consumerism, the environment and the self-help industry, portraying the concepts as deeply sardonic (yet unquestionably naive and sweet) fictional book paintings. You'll be sucked in by the colourful illustrations, only to giggle (or feel very seen) as you examine them closer.

Anna Hoyle is known for her vivid, colourful and graphic style and often works with gouache for its "direct and luscious, flat and unforgiving" characteristics. Reflecting on her work, Hoyle says: "I love painting silly serious books and pool noodles and leggings. I also have a long history of collecting the words, phrases and objects of our consumer culture."

"My first job was as a ticket writer, writing little signs for a chocolate company... and I fell in love with type, layout and the 'look' and rhythm of words."

Your choc-mint pelvik floor is so boring opens at Linden New Art in St Kilda December 4 and runs until the end of February. Entry is free.