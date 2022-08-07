Melbourne
Anything But Square: Under Surveillance

  • Art, Public art
  • Federation Square, Melbourne
A huge sculpture of a head-shaped figure covered in eyes sits in Fed Square
Photograph: Fed Square
Time Out says

From a 10-metre inflatable surrealist installation, to live DJ sets, Fed Square lights up winter with a host of events

Fed Square's winter program, Anything But Square: Under Surveillance, is set to take over Melbourne's favourite meeting place this July. At its centre, Fed Square will host a 10-metre inflatable art installation called The Eyes – a commentary on our endless social media obsessions. The huge bust is created by Art Basel alum Cool Shit, and is covered in colourful eyes looking in every direction as punters pass by. 

The program will also deliver the outdoor ‘Surveillance Film Festival’, broadcast free on Fed Square’s big screen throughout the month, as well as the ‘Fed Live Dance Dystopia’ series featuring the likes of YO! MAFIA and DJ John Course on the live stage each Friday night.

For more information on the Anything But Square: Under Surveillance program, head to Fed Square's website.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
fedsquare.com/events/anything-but-square-under-surveillance/
Address:
Federation Square
Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
Free

Dates and times

