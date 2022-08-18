Melbourne
APY Art Centre

  1. A gallery with white walls features indigenous artworks and pottery
    Photograph: Jules Kingma
  2. A gallery with white walls features indigenous artworks and pottery
    Photograph: Jules Kingma
  3. A gallery with white walls features indigenous artworks and pottery, people are wandering through
    Photograph: Jules Kingma
A First Nations artist-owned gallery that profiles artists from the APY lands, Coober Pedy and Adelaide

Following the successful launch of APY Galleries in Sydney and Adelaide, an APY gallery has made its way to Docklands. The art centre represents early-career artists of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, Coober Pedy and Adelaide.

The APYACC is a group of 11 Indigenous-owned and governed social enterprises that focuses on facilitating business initiatives and artistic collaborations to benefit the local communities. This latest gallery will deliver ethically sourced works that visitors can view and purchase.

 “We are thrilled to make our first step into Naarm,” says Nyunmiti Burton, Director of APY Art Centre Collective. “The gallery represents a place where Aboriginal people can thrive and be economically empowered.”

“Our art making has always been culturally powerful – we are proud that we have a business that matches our paintings in power and strength. We hope that our friends in Naarm will join us for the wonderful celebration of First Nations artists by heading to Docklands and checking out the beautiful art on display.”

APY Art Centre is located in Tom Thumb Lane, Docklands. The gallery welcomes visitors from 10am-5pm Tuesday-Friday and 10am-4pm Saturdays.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Address:
34 Tom Thumb Lane
Docklands
3008
Contact:
www.apygallery.com/pages/apy-gallery-melbourne
03 7021 1240
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 10am-5pm; Sat 10am-4pm
