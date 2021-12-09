This free exhibition highlights the sensational bark paintings and ḻarrakitj of eleven Yolŋu women artists

Visitors to the NGV might notice something beautiful, almost interstellar, has transformed Federation Court (aka the gallery foyer). Between the ticket desks and the Great Hall is a monochromatic painting that covers the entire floor, with splodgy white rivers undulating over a stark, black background marked with more, seemingly endless white dots and flecks.

Look up and you'll see the whole work is reflected in a giant mirror, giving the impression of a starry night sky. And it's meant to – this is Milngiyawuy, or the Milky Way, a work by Yolŋu artist Naminapu Maymuru-White showing as part of Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala.

This free exhibition puts the spotlight on artists featured in the NGV's significant collection of bark paintings and ḻarrakitj (hollow wooden poles that have been painted) from women artists associated with the Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre, located roughly 700km east of Darwin.

Yolŋu women have taken to the art-form relatively recently – women did not paint sacred themes on bark or ḻarrakitj prior to 1970. The NGV has been collecting these works for the last two decades, with Bark Ladies presenting art from Naminapu Maymuru-White, Noŋgirrŋa Marawili, Eunice Djerrkŋu Yunupiŋu, Dhambit Munuŋgurr and Dhuwarrwarr Marika, and many more.



The exhibition begins with works that explore Yolŋu conceptions of the universe, fire, and creation, before inviting you into a second gallery space that highlights some of the exhibitions most significant works. These include waterlily paintings by Malaluba Gumana, works that look like optical illusions by Dhuwarrwarr Marika, striking blue creations from Dhambit Munuŋgurr (you might recognise her works from the NGV Triennial) and of course the starry monochromatic works by Naminapu Maymuru-White.

Other highlights include Dhuwarrwarr Marika’s 'Birth of a Nation' (a finalist at the 2020 National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards), Noŋgirrŋa Marawili's pink ḻarrakitj (the vivid colour created by mixing recycled printer cartridge ink with ochre) and the last paintings produced by the late Ms Wirrpanda.

Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala opens December 17 and is free to visit.