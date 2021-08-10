Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Ben Quilty: The Beach

Ben Quilty: The Beach

Art, Paintings Multiple venues Until Saturday August 28 2021
A gallery filled with large abstract paintings of men fighting. A upside down bronze sculpture of a naked man is in the foreground
Photograph: Andrew Curtis

Discover new works from Archibald winner Ben Quilty in this exhibition from Tolarno

Archibald winner Ben Quilty returns to Melbourne with a new exhibition that packs quite a punch. The Beach (showing at Tolarno Galleries online and in-person when restrictions permit) features works inspired by early 20th-century American painter George Bellows – who many know for his works depicting boxers in the ring. 

The Beach takes Bellows' same mix of visceral brutality (not to mention vague homoeroticism) and combines them with the blood sport of now (Ultimate Fighting Championships) and images taken of the 2005 Cronulla riots. 

In addition to the fluid, majestically grotesque paintings that appear to channel James Gleeson as much as Bellows, The Beach also features a new bronze sculpture, 'Freefall' (a personal response to Melbourne's sculptures of John Batman).

The Beach is showing at Tolarno Galleries until August 28. The exhibition can be viewed online during lockdowns. 

Details
Event website: https://private.tolarnogalleries.com/room/ben-quilty-the-beach
Venue name: Tolarno Galleries
Address: Fourth Floor
104 Exhibition St
Melbourne
3000
Price: Free

Dates And Times
