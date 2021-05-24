This warehouse art exhibition showcases the work of local street artist CTO – and lets you make an NFT

Street and contemporary artist CTO has taken over a massive Melbourne warehouse for his latest exhibition. Beyond Perception asks us to question what lies beyond what we can see and takes place in a 1,000 square metre warehouse in Port Melbourne.

The exhibition runs the gamut of CTO's work, from his large murals located around Melbourne (most notable perhaps is the towering Southbank mural 'Trapped in the Third Dimension' which features a masked couple embracing) to his oil and aerosol paintings, plus screen prints. There's also a sculptural video installation work made in collaboration with the artist's brother, George Seaton (Suphi).

So far, so good right? But Beyond Perception goes beyond the standard exhibition format by also offering buyers the chance to make their own NFT; that is, a non-fungible token. NFTs are essentially unique artefacts that are irreplaceable – think of the system like digital art collecting. Prospective buyers at Beyond Perception have the option to also turn a work into a NFT via a NFC (near-field communication) chip embedded on the work; they can then enter a smart contract a receive a portion of the profit, should the NFT sell via NFT hosting website Makersplace.

Beyond Perception run from May 21 to 28 at the warehouse located at 7 Smith Street, Port Melbourne. Entry is free but you must book tickets.