Timeout

Borealis on the Lake

  • Art, Installation
  • Lake Daylesford, Daylesford
Rainbow coloured lights streak across the night sky as a crowd looks on
Photograph: Visit Victoria
See the Northern Lights in Daylesford

Switzerland-based 'artivist' Dan Acher is bringing his entrancing work 'Northern Lights' to Lake Daylesford this winter, delivering a light installation reminiscent of the Aurora Borealis – the colourful natural lights that dance over the far northern hemisphere at night.

Borealis on the Lake combines a tranquil soundtrack with colourful, moving light beams in a blend of technology and art that aims to create a sense of community by bringing together people from all walks of life. 

The outdoor installation, projected over Lake Daylesford, will run from July 15 to September 4 with timed entry tickets available between sundown (ranging from 6pm to 6.45pm, depending on the date) and 10pm. A shuttle is available from the Daylesford town centre – just add a ride to your ticket.

For more on Borealis on the Lake, or to book tickets, check out the official website.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

borealisau.com/
Lake Daylesford
Lake Daylesford
Melbourne
3460
$25

