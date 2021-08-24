Local jewellers get put in the spotlight at this ethical jewellery gallery in Northcote

Jewellery is so often more than just an accessory. For many people, their jewellery often holds sentimental value or personal meaning, with the story of how their rings, necklaces or bracelets were made being just as important as what they look like.

If that sounds like you, Northcote's Comune Gallery might just be the place you find your next piece of bling. The Melbourne business considers itself an "ethical jewellery gallery", with owners Eloise Falkiner and Christian Stott creating a space that showcases an evolving selection of local artists alongside the duo's own work. Falkiner's designs stand out for their earthy, organic shapes embedded with handcut stones, and are complemented by Stott's sleek, minimalists designs.

It goes without saying that every piece you see is handmade in Melbourne and entirely original, with Comune only featuring artists that use ethically sourced materials in their designs. The store stocks a variety of rings (including engagement and wedding rings), earrings, necklaces and bangles. If you're after something special, Comune accepts commissions for bespoke items. Comune also have a number of ready toship one-off pieces, for those who want something entirely theirs but don't want it custom made.

During lockdown Comune Gallery continues to operate with click and collect and local delivery available.