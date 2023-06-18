Melbourne
Euphoria

  • Art, Film and video
  • Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne
picture of tiger with spilt tins on the floor
Supplied/Common State
Time Out says

Immerse yourself in a surround-sound world that tests capitalism’s mantra of endless, euphoric consumption

German video artist Julian Rosefeldt worked side by side with Australia’s screen queen Cate Blanchett on film piece Manifesto, which transformed the Tár maestro into myriad fascinating characters when it took over the Art Gallery of NSW back in 2016-17.

They’re at it again with this even more ambitious work that casts Blanchett as a supermarket-stalking tiger in a surround-sound work beamed onto screens all over Melbourne Town Hall from June 2-18.

An anti-capitalist masterpiece set to a dazzling jazz band and sweet musings from a melodic choir, it also features the remarkable talents of rap hero Snoop Dogg and Breaking Bad/The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito. 

Want to see why Melbourne is the cultural capital of Australia? Check out the other best art exhibitions in Melbourne this month.

Stephen A Russell
Written by
Stephen A Russell

Details

Event website:
rising.melbourne/festival-program/euphoria
Address:
Melbourne Town Hall
90-130 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Opening hours:
Sun-Tue, 12-8pm, Wed-Sat, 12-10pm

Dates and times

