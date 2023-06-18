Time Out says

Immerse yourself in a surround-sound world that tests capitalism’s mantra of endless, euphoric consumption

German video artist Julian Rosefeldt worked side by side with Australia’s screen queen Cate Blanchett on film piece Manifesto, which transformed the Tár maestro into myriad fascinating characters when it took over the Art Gallery of NSW back in 2016-17.

They’re at it again with this even more ambitious work that casts Blanchett as a supermarket-stalking tiger in a surround-sound work beamed onto screens all over Melbourne Town Hall from June 2-18.

An anti-capitalist masterpiece set to a dazzling jazz band and sweet musings from a melodic choir, it also features the remarkable talents of rap hero Snoop Dogg and Breaking Bad/The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito.