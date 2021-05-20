Discover an inner city car park transformed by some of Australia's best contemporary artists

Golden Square car park has been used for many things in its lifetime, occasionally even for parking cars. During Rising, however, the inner-city car park will find a new lease on life as it’s turned into a multi-level art precinct showcasing some of the most exciting contemporary artists around.

When you arrive at the car park (for those unfamiliar with it, Golden Square is located between Lonsdale and Little Bourke) you’re invited to start your journey on the rooftop. Here you’ll be able to grab a drink from Fancy Free’s pop-up bar before exploring the exhibition’s artworks – which include everything from melting ice sculptures to performance with kayaks. Artists involved in Golden Square include Reko Rennie, Agnieszka Polska, Patty Chang, Lu Yang, Lucy Bleach, Tabita Rezaire, Monira Al Qadiri, Rox Lee, and Parallel Park.

Keep a special eye out for 'Parade for the Moon', a twice-nightly performative work by Jason Phu, James Nguyen, Nabilah Nordin and Veisinia Tonga that features a parade of people celebrating the moon and its importance across cultures.

Tickets are on sale now, and you'll need to specify your arrival time on booking.