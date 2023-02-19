Melbourne
How I See It: Blak Art and Film

  • Art, Film and video
  • ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image, Melbourne
funky picture of kangaroos with bright pink diamonds and green stars
ACMIJarra Karalina "More than Just a Game" (2022)
Time Out says

Explore the multifaceted diversity of First Peoples’ art, culture, stories and creativity at this new exhibition at ACMI

Celebrate Indigenous artists and filmmakers as they invite you to imagine a future unbound by representations that seek to curb and control. Spanning moving images, installations, documentaries, photography and video games, How I See It will amplify new visions from eight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives at this latest exhibition from ACMI.

Curated by Kate ten Buuren (Taungurung), this free exhibition at ACMI considers how First Peoples have been historically captured on our screens while also imagining alternate realities and futures. 

In How I See It, these eight artists and filmmakers address themes of representation and colonialism by exploring Indigenous identity and framing experiences through a subversive lens. 

Expect five new commissions by Amrita Hepi (Bundjalung and Ngāpuhi), Jazz Money (Wiradjuri), Joel Sherwood Spring (Wiradjuri), Jarra Karalinar Steel (Boon Wurrung, Wemba Wemba and Trawlwoolway) and Peter Waples-Crowe (Ngarigo), alongside works by Essie Coffey OAM (Muruwari), Destiny Deacon (KuKu and Erub/Mer), and Steven Rhall (Taungurung).

How I See It will also include a genre-bending film program curated by Jenna Rain Warwick (Luritja). The films will subvert traditional western storytelling by holding up a mirror to ideas of place and identity while reflecting on the stories and representations of First Nations peoples. 

Want to see what other art Melbourne has to offer? Check out the best art exhibitions happening this month

Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.acmi.net.au/whats-on/how-i-see-it-blak-art-film/
Address:
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
Federation Square
Cnr Swanston & Flinders Sts
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
(03) 8663 2200
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

