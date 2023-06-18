Melbourne
Kaleidoscope

  • Art, Installation
  • Around Geelong, Geelong
  1. picture of reflective mirrors
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Two people stand in a room with mirrors and coloured light panels.
    Photograph: Sam Slicer
  3. A glass art installation rises to the ceiling in bright pink, orange, green and blue colours
    Photograph: Common State
The mesmerising mirror maze allows you to step inside an ever-shifting illusion

Following its box office smash at Adelaide Fringe, Bendigo, Rising and Brisbane festival, Keith Courtney's mesmerising mirror maze Kaleidoscope has arrived in Geelong.

In the day, Kaleidoscope is a crystal palace as the open-air structure transports you to another world. As the sun sets, the installation basks in a colour field of ever-changing light. The 700-square-meter installation scales the seemingly simple optical device to epic proportions, creating an experience that fuses art with technology. 

Kaleidoscope contains internal mirrors, luminous glass, and translucent beads of colour. As the light shifts and the delicate tubular structure rotates, the space is transformed into an intergalactic playground,” says Courtney. “The visitor is completely submerged in sound and light where their experience is entirely personal.”

Produced in collaboration with visual artist Ash Keating, artists Samantha Slicer and a team of highly skilled technicians, Kaleidoscope is completed by an all-encompassing soundscape composed by Tamil Rogeon, featuring The National Boys Choir.

This multi-sensory has local roots as it was manufactured in South Geelong by Keith Courtney's go-to fabricator Robert Lange Engineering and glazier Menzel Glass.

You can catch this enchanting symphony of sound and light on the forecourt of Geelong's Johnstone Park until June 18. Tickets are $15, and you can book them on the website here.  

Love to be dazzled? Catch everything illuminated and glowing in Melbourne this month.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.kaleidoscopebykeithcourtney.com/geelong
Address:
Around Geelong
Around Geelong
Geelong
Melbourne
3220
Price:
$15

