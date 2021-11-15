Victoria's very own version of Sculpture by the Sea opens in Lorne

The Lorne Sculpture Biennale returns to one of Victoria's most popular seaside towns in autumn 2022, with a new theme, new works and a public program of complementary events.

The outdoor art exhibition is Victoria's answer to Bondi's incredibly well-known and loved Sculpture by the Sea event, with the 2022 program set to explore Lorne's multiple histories, communities and connection to nature through the theme Spirit of Place. Works can be viewed across the Gadubanud land on which Lorne is built during the exhibition, with 16 precincts presenting works from the likes of Stevens Vaughn, Deborah Halpern, Geoffrey Ricardo, Laine Hogarty, Alexander Knox, Karen Casey and Maree Clarke (who just recently had a phenomenal restrospective at NGV Australia).

In addition to the outdoor, large-scale sculptures, the biennale also runs Sculpture Plus – a public events program filled with free and ticketed performances, nature walks, Indigenous education events, and workshops. The full program for Sculpture Plus is announced in December 2021 prior to tickets going on sale in January.

The Lorne Sculpture Biennale runs from March 12 to April 3 2021. Entry is free.