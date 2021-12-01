Be dazzled by the incredibly intricate beaded creations of Louise Meuwissen at Mars

Traditionally, Christmas is the season of glittering lights and decorations, so it feels natural that Mars Gallery should use the month of December to host a new exhibition of dazzling, intricate works by artist Louise Meuwissen.

Aura is an exhibition of Meuwissen's "embroidered paintings" – canvasses that have been labouriously decorated with glass beads, pearls, crystals and gemstones. Each work is incredibly textural, practically screaming for you to run your hands over the many materials stitched to the canvas. The end results are crystalline works that are something akin to man-made geodes.

Meuwissen is an Australian textile artist who regularly works with the ideas of decoration and adornment to create sculptures, wearable art and embroidered paintings. You can see Aura from December 8 to 20 at Mars Gallery, Windsor.