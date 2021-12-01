Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Louise Meuwissen: Aura

Louise Meuwissen: Aura

Art, Textiles MARS Gallery , Windsor Wednesday December 8 2021 - Saturday December 18 2021 Free
Recommended
Louise Meuwissen: Aura
1/3
Photograph: Matthew StantonLouise Meuwissen, 'A moment eternal, no. 4' 2020-2021
Louise Meuwissen: Aura
2/3
Photograph: Matthew StantonLouise Meuwissen, 'A moment eternal, no. 3' 2020-2021
Louise Meuwissen: Aura
3/3
Photograph: Matthew StantonLouise Meuwissen, 'A moment eternal, no. 3' (detail) 2020-2021

Time Out says

Be dazzled by the incredibly intricate beaded creations of Louise Meuwissen at Mars

Traditionally, Christmas is the season of glittering lights and decorations, so it feels natural that Mars Gallery should use the month of December to host a new exhibition of dazzling, intricate works by artist Louise Meuwissen. 

Aura is an exhibition of Meuwissen's "embroidered paintings" – canvasses that have been labouriously decorated with glass beads, pearls, crystals and gemstones. Each work is incredibly textural, practically screaming for you to run your hands over the many materials stitched to the canvas. The end results are crystalline works that are something akin to man-made geodes. 

Meuwissen is an Australian textile artist who regularly works with the ideas of decoration and adornment to create sculptures, wearable art and embroidered paintings. You can see Aura from December 8 to 20 at Mars Gallery, Windsor.

Details
Event website: https://marsgallery.com.au/2021_louise-meuwissen_aura/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: MARS Gallery
Address: 7 James Street
Windsor
Melbourne
3181
Price: Free

Dates And Times
You may also like