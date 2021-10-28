One of Australia's most underrated sculptors is getting their own exhibition at Heide MoMa

You might not have heard of Margel Hinder but you should have. The New York-born Australian artist was one of the most daring sculptors during the 20th century, but (like many female artists of her era) was largely unacknowledged in her lifetime.

Heide Museum of Modern Art is paying tribute to the prolific, dynamic artist in its post-lockdown reopening exhibition Margel Hinder: Modern in Motion. From October 30, Heide presents around 70 sculptures created by Hinder, who was known for instilling a strong sense of movement in her works. Working across mediums such as wood, stone and wire, Hinder was able to make completely static works appear as if they were in motion, with the exhibition charting her practice across five decades.

Margel Hinder: Modern in Motion opens at Heide October 30. Entry is free with gallery entry.