Mitchelton Gallery of Aboriginal Art

Time Out says

Mitchelton’s gallery of Aboriginal art displays the work of some of the most prolific Indigenous artists currently working today. Works on display are often on loan (and on sale) from 15 different art centres and communities across Australia, including the local Taungurung community.

This cavernous underground gallery space houses a huge selection of beautifully curated art, from the prolific Possum family, to artists like Jeannie Mills Pwerle and Yannima Tommy Watson. Prices range from the hundreds through to the hundred-thousands, such is the diverse selection and sizes of art on offer.

Enter through the lift at the bottom of the famed lookout tower and choose the gallery floor, and you'll descend into the airy, spacious exhibition level. A store at the back houses even more art, stacked in loving piles awaiting a spare opening on the gallery walls.

The centrepiece of the gallery is the "Message Stick Vehicle", a transformed Vietnam War Ambulance that was painted by over 200 Aboriginal artists over several decades. See if you can spot a painted hand from South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela himself. It’s a must-see.