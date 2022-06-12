Time Out says

We recommend you go see this artwork, but in all honesty, it's pretty tough to avoid. A kilometre-long laser beam of an intensity never seen before in Melbourne transforms the Yarra River in Robin Fox's light and sound installation Monochord.

The laser beam activates at regular intervals and is synchronised to a soundscape and music.

"It's absolutely monumental, and it will really transform an incredibly familiar space," says Rising co-director Hannah Fox. "A laser on the river is a big, big thing to let you know that something is definitely happening. Something has landed."