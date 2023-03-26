Melbourne
Naadohbii: To Draw Water

  • Art
  • Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Carlton
Dead trees in a still lake
Photograph: Nici Cumpston
Time Out says

Immerse yourself in art from over 20 Australian and international First Peoples artists

Naadohbii: To Draw Water has arrived at the Melbourne Museum. A trinational exhibition curated in partnership with New Zealand’s Pātaka Art and Museum, and Canada’s Winnipeg Art Gallery, it exhibits over 20 pieces of art from First Peoples artists from Australia, New Zealand and Canada. 

Naadohbii means ‘to draw or seek water’, and comes from the Anishinaabemowin language of the First Peoples of Canada. This exhibition seeks to shed light on First Peoples' cultural connections to water, continuing the dialogue of climate change from an Indigenous perspective.

“For First Peoples, our country of earth, sky, and water grounds us in our history, our identity and our futures, and water is pertinent to the survival of all of three of these aspects to who we are," says Kimberley Moulton, senior curator south eastern Aboriginal collections at Museums Victoria. "This exhibition is a powerful reflection on water through contemporary practice – it looks at themes of fresh and saltwater countries, to the stars for sea navigation and to our consumption and need for preservation of water.”

Australian artists featured in the exhibition include Ishmael Marika, James Tylor, Elisa Jane Carmichael, Nici Cumpston and Regina Pilawuk Wilson presenting their art in all forms, from sound works to sculptures and textiles. Museums Victoria will also take the opportunity to showcase significant cultural materials related to Indigenous water management for the first time, including a Tasmanian First Peoples canoe created by Uncle Rex Greeno.

Naadohbii: To Draw Water  will be on display at the Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Melbourne Museum until March 26, 2023. Tickets to the exhibition are included with Melbourne Museum general entry.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
museumsvictoria.com.au/bunjilaka/whats-on/naadohbii/#:~:text=Naadohbii%3A%20To%20Draw%20Water%20brings,Gallery%20(WAG%2DQaumajuq).
Address:
Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre
Melbourne Museum
11 Nicholson St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parliament
Price:
Free with admission
Opening hours:
9.30am-4.30pm

Dates and times

