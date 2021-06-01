Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Naser Moradi: The World Next Door

Naser Moradi: The World Next Door

Art The Mercy Hub , Carlton North Tuesday June 22 2021 - Thursday June 24 2021
A painting of two people trapped inside a glass jar while two other people stand on the outside
Photograph: Supplied. Image courtesy of the artist
Discover the work of Naser Moradi – one of the roughly 200 asylum seekers held at the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation centre

As you read this, there are currently around 1,500 asylum seekers currently detained in detention centres in Australia. Naser Moradi, a Hazara man from Afghanistan is just one of them, and is currently detained in the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation centre. Moradi is also a self-taught artist – and you can see his works for yourself in his exhibition, The World Next Door

Presented at the Mercy Hub in Carlton, The World Next Door shares Moradi's work with Melbourne. His artworks primarily explore his own reality in detention, while also maintaining a hope for a world where all are loved and accepted as they are. 

The World Next Door launches on June 21 with an opening night event featuring live music, canapés and guests speakers – most notably comedian Tom Ballard. Postcards of Moradi's works will also be available to purchase. Entry is free.

 

Details
Event website: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=761725&
Venue name: The Mercy Hub
Address: 617 Nicholson Street
Carlton North
Melbourne
3054
Price: Free

Dates And Times
