Discover the work of Naser Moradi – one of the roughly 200 asylum seekers held at the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation centre

As you read this, there are currently around 1,500 asylum seekers currently detained in detention centres in Australia. Naser Moradi, a Hazara man from Afghanistan is just one of them, and is currently detained in the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation centre. Moradi is also a self-taught artist – and you can see his works for yourself in his exhibition, The World Next Door.

Presented at the Mercy Hub in Carlton, The World Next Door shares Moradi's work with Melbourne. His artworks primarily explore his own reality in detention, while also maintaining a hope for a world where all are loved and accepted as they are.

The World Next Door launches on June 21 with an opening night event featuring live music, canapés and guests speakers – most notably comedian Tom Ballard. Postcards of Moradi's works will also be available to purchase. Entry is free.