Pop into this Twin Peaks-inspired arts bar on Richmond's Swan Street

The relationship between the arts and booze has always been a strong one, so we're not entirely suprised by the modus operandi of Richmond's Palace of Magnificent Experiences (POME). The venue styles itself as a multipurpose arts gallery and retail space that also happens to be an artisan bottle shop.

POME launched in October 2020, with founder, film producer and photographer Bernie Clifford having toyed with the idea of a financially self-sustaining arts venue for over a decade. Inside the Art Deco-inspired, Lynchian-influenced venue (seriously, the red drapes and checkerboard tile is very Twin Peaks), patrons can eventually expect to find everything from exhibitions and performances to fashion shows, book readings and Q and A sessions with artists.

The idea to launch a curated bottle shop within the arts venue came as a way to create an additional income stream, especially when launching during a particularly uncertain period in Melbourne. The wineries, distillers and breweries stocked at POME have been chosen because of their creativity. POME is also working on partnering with their alcohol stockist on collaborative arts and drinks projects.

Under current restrictions, POME is operating its bottle shop and serving coffee and small-batch cocktails. A "short and sweet" gallery experience is also available.