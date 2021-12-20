Australia’s largest ever photography event returns to Melbourne

There's a bright side to Photo 2020 not actually running in 2020. The biennale's inaugural date was pushed forward to 2021, meaning we don't have to wait a full two years until its next outing.

Australia's largest and most significant photography event returns to Melbourne as Photo 2022 from April 29 until May 22. In its second year, the festival's chosen theme is 'Being Human' permeating the works displayed throughout the event.

Those works will of course be presented many different and creative ways. In its first year, Photo 2022 (then 2021) featured 150 free exhibitions and outdoor works, including a huge portraiture takeover of Fed Square. In 2022, guest can once again be encouraged to rethink the medium of photography, with large scale installations planned at unusual Melbourne sites in addition to exhibits at local and regional galleries, museums and universities.

Two of photography's most prolific artists will be honoured in 2022 as well. The Jewish Museum of Australia's Helmut: In Focus pays homage to one of fashion's most prolific, not to mention provocative, photographers. Meanwhile one of Melbourne's best known buildings is set to host the largest individual work to date, which will celebrate the art of American photographer Cindy Sherman.

Artistic director for the festival, Elias Redstone, says: "“Melbourne is famous for its culture, cuisine and fashion. Now, through Photo 2022, Melbourne’s role as a capital of photography can also be acknowledged.”

Photo 2022 launches in Melbourne April 29, 2022.