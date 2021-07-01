Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens is hosting a massive, worldwide alternate-reality art exhibition

The world's most ambitious augmented reality art exhibition will open at Melbourne's two Royal Botanic Gardens in September 2021.

Seeing the Invisible is an alfresco art exhibition showcasing works by some of the world's top contemporary artists, including Ai Weiwei, Refik Anadol (who you might remember did the massive quantum computer work, 'Quantum Memories', for the 2020 NGV Triennial), El Anatsui, Isaac Julien, Mohammed Kazem, Sigalit Landau, Sarah Meyohas, Pamela Rosenkranz and Timur Si-Qin.

From September 2021 until August 2022, visitors to the Botanic Gardens can explore Seeing the Invisible for free, viewing the artworks via an app available on smartphones and tablets. When you visit Seeing the Invisible you'll also be taking part in an exhibition that's happening simultaneously around the world in 12 different locations.

Melbourne's Botanic Gardens are the only Australian location taking part, with other venues including the Eden Project in Cornwall, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town, the Royal Botanical Gardens in Ontario, and the San Diego Botanic Garden.

Seeing the Invisible is on at both the Melbourne and Cranbourne botanic gardens from September 2021 until August 2022 (the exact dates will be announced soon).