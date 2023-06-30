Shadow Spirit

Celebrating the oldest living culture is at the heart of Rising, with fantastic works by exciting First Nations creatives taking over the centrepiece of the city – Flinders Street Station’s sprawling attic rooms.
Towering over the commuters milling below, these vaulted spaces will host eye-popping works by the likes of game-changing Wiradjuri artist and storyteller Karla Dickens, Possum cloak maker and multi-disciplinary artist Vicki Couzens (Keerray Wooroong/Gunditjmara) and even Sweet Country filmmaker and Kaytej man Warwick Thornton, for an extended season from June 7 right through to 30 July.
Curated by Yorta Yorta woman Kimberley Moulton, this will be too brilliant to miss.