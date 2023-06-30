Shadow Spirit

Time Out says

Reflect on the shadows of Australia's history with this First Peoples exhibition in Flinders Street Station’s abandoned rooms

Celebrating the oldest living culture is at the heart of Rising, with fantastic works by exciting First Nations creatives taking over the centrepiece of the city – Flinders Street Station’s sprawling attic rooms.

Towering over the commuters milling below, these vaulted spaces will host eye-popping works by the likes of game-changing Wiradjuri artist and storyteller Karla Dickens, Possum cloak maker and multi-disciplinary artist Vicki Couzens (Keerray Wooroong/Gunditjmara) and even Sweet Country filmmaker and Kaytej man Warwick Thornton, for an extended season from June 7 right through to 30 July.

Curated by Yorta Yorta woman Kimberley Moulton, this will be too brilliant to miss.