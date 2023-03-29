Time Out says

The contemporary gallery in South Yarra presents a conceptually-driven program of emerging Australian and international artists

Founded in 2011, with a sister space opened in Sydney in 2019, Station Gallery is dedicated to presenting an engaging and conceptually-driven exhibition program. The aim? To foster rigorous and critically engaged contemporary art.

The gallery represents a roster of established and emerging Australian and international artists and has exhibited everyone from Daniel Boyd, Paul Yore, Heather B. Swann, André Piguet, Polly Borland, Tom Polo, David Griggs and more.

The gallery is committed to bringing Australian contemporary art practices to wider audiences and presenting opportunities for their artist to be positioned within a broader global dialogue.

Learn more about the current exhibits by visiting the Station gallery website here.