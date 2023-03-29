Melbourne
Station Gallery

  • Art
  • South Yarra
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. picture of paul yore work
    Paul Yore
The contemporary gallery in South Yarra presents a conceptually-driven program of emerging Australian and international artists

Founded in 2011, with a sister space opened in Sydney in 2019, Station Gallery is dedicated to presenting an engaging and conceptually-driven exhibition program. The aim? To foster rigorous and critically engaged contemporary art. 

The gallery represents a roster of established and emerging Australian and international artists and has exhibited everyone from Daniel Boyd, Paul Yore, Heather B. Swann, André Piguet, Polly Borland, Tom Polo, David Griggs and more. 

The gallery is committed to bringing Australian contemporary art practices to wider audiences and presenting opportunities for their artist to be positioned within a broader global dialogue. 

Learn more about the current exhibits by visiting the Station gallery website here

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Address:
9
Ellis St
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
View Website
(03) 9826 2470
Opening hours:
10am to 5pm (Closed on Sunday and Monday)

What’s on

Deepfakes

  • Textiles

The inimitable Paul Yore is set to present his second solo exhibition at the Station Gallery with Deepfakes. The multidisciplinary exhibit will showcase the artist’s anarchic approach to image-making and his musings on 21st-century life and culture. The Melbourne-based artist works across installation, sound, video, collage and textiles to explore queer culture, politics, hyperconsumption and homoeroticism. In Deepfakes, Yore will showcase a medley of intricate quilts, sculptures, needlepoint and assemblage that guides audiences through the excesses of consumption using slogans and symbols from all corners of his life in his signature vibrant palette.  The exhibition will explore and expand on the term ‘deepfake’, which, for many, will summon ideas of fake news and of a technology-hooked society. Yore’s use of folk art processes such as embroidery is a counter-rejection of this phenomenon. But, as opposed to being emphatic in his works, he instead uses slogans to break down preconceived ideas; encouraging you to look, look and look again.  In a self-parodic way, Yore’s works revel in the excess by using pithy quotes from news and social media amongst neon lights that highlight the attention economy and our inability to focus. Deliberately absurd, camp and linguistically dense, in Deepfakes Yore interrogates the post-truth society we are in and how Australia views and positions. You can catch Deepfakes at the Station Gallery from April 14 until May 13.  Want to know what else

