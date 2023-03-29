Deepfakes
The inimitable Paul Yore is set to present his second solo exhibition at the Station Gallery with Deepfakes. The multidisciplinary exhibit will showcase the artist's anarchic approach to image-making and his musings on 21st-century life and culture. The Melbourne-based artist works across installation, sound, video, collage and textiles to explore queer culture, politics, hyperconsumption and homoeroticism. In Deepfakes, Yore will showcase a medley of intricate quilts, sculptures, needlepoint and assemblage that guides audiences through the excesses of consumption using slogans and symbols from all corners of his life in his signature vibrant palette. The exhibition will explore and expand on the term 'deepfake', which, for many, will summon ideas of fake news and of a technology-hooked society. Yore's use of folk art processes such as embroidery is a counter-rejection of this phenomenon. But, as opposed to being emphatic in his works, he instead uses slogans to break down preconceived ideas; encouraging you to look, look and look again. In a self-parodic way, Yore's works revel in the excess by using pithy quotes from news and social media amongst neon lights that highlight the attention economy and our inability to focus. Deliberately absurd, camp and linguistically dense, in Deepfakes Yore interrogates the post-truth society we are in and how Australia views and positions. You can catch Deepfakes at the Station Gallery from April 14 until May 13.