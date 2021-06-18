See Melbourne's best dressed couple in their debut art exhibition

The Huxleys feel like a constant across Melbourne's arts and social scene, so it's astounding that the creative duo (that's Will and Garrett Huxley) are yet to host an exhibition themelves. It's something that will be rectified, however, when Places of Worship, the Huxleys' debut exhibition, opens at the Centre for Contemporary Photography this July.

The pair are of course known for their outrageous head-to-toe outfits – Lycra has never looked so good. Places of Worship showcases these outfits through a photographic series that had the Huxleys travel all around Australia to complete. As such, the series features them posing in their signature outrageous costumes in locations such as Buchan Caves, Lake Tyrrell and snowy Mount Stirling.

Places of Worship also features film and sound works, most notably video and single 'Style Over Substance', which goes into their experiences of growing up queer in the suburbs. Expect a disco hit – the song was written in collaboration with Angus Leslie (Sex on Toast) and Jules Pascoe (Jazz Party).

"This exhibition is so important to us as it places what we do in a fine art context. The

hours we spend constructing, designing and dreaming up these worlds will have its

glorious pay-off,” says Will Huxley. "People are very familiar with our performances but we've always seen ourselves as predominantly visual artists and this is a real showcase that brings together all our skills into one lurid place."

Places of Worship can be viewed at the Centre for Contemporary Photography in Fitzroy from July 8 to 11.