The Picasso Century

  • Art, Paintings
  • NGV International, Southbank
A Picasso painting in red, white and blue depicting a woman on her side
Photograph: NGV
Time Out says

See more than 70 works by Pablo Picasso and more than 100 works of his contemporaries

One of the most influential painters of the 20th century, Pablo Picasso changed the art world forever. His works are among the most famous in the world, hanging on gallery walls and in private collections the world over, as well as being instantly recognisable to many both in and outside of the fine arts.

The NGV is bringing more than 70 of Picasso's works to Melbourne, organised into 15 thematic sections – and yes, Cubism is more than abtly represented.

But an artist doesn't exist in a vacuum, and Picasso learned from and influenced countless numbers of his contemporaries. The works of more than 60 of them are also included in the exhibition, carefully and thoughtfully curated by scholar of 20th-century painting Didier Ottinger, deputy director of the Musée national d’art moderne, Centre Pompidou, Paris. Artists included in the exhibition include Natalia Goncharova, Julio González, Wifredo Lam, Suzanne Valadon and Maria Helena Vieira da Silva. 

"This exhibition offers visitors an extraordinary insight into the development of modern art and the preeminent figure at its centre, Pablo Picasso," says NGV director Tony Ellwood. "Through more than 170 works of art – including many that have never been seen in Australia – audiences will come to appreciate the many ways in which Picasso influenced – and was influenced by – the artistic community that surrounded him."

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton

Details

Address:
NGV International
180 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.ngv.vic.gov.au
03 8620 2222
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

Dates and times

