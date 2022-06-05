Time Out says

In celebration of this year's National Reconciliation Week theme, 'Be Brave. Make Change', a fascinating new 3D artwork will pop up in Federation Square. Unvanished is a collaborative artwork based on acclaimed Barkindji artist Kent Morris' digital practice.

The large-scale piece, measuring 6 metres wide and 4 meters tall, features a lit pool that aims to bring people together in a sense of community and common understanding. Atop the sculptural pool is the representation of the past, present and future, as well as three cockatoos to highlight their significance in Indigenous culture.

"The interaction of native birds with the built environment reflects resilience, adaption, continuity and change," said Morris. "As a community, we must continually strive to share our stories and experiences and promote change so that we can more fully understand, respect and incorporate First Nations knowledge, philosophies and experiences into our everyday lives."

To reflect the spirit of reconciliation, the artwork was a cross-cultural collaboration between Morris, multidisciplinary sound designer James Henry, and the creative team at Studio John Fish.

"Collaborating with a diverse array of creative specialists over a wide range of technologies has given me the opportunity to expand my art practice and broaden its message to a wider audience," said Morris.

"By working together with Kent and James we wanted to create a multi-sensory work that will connect people through an inspiring and wholistic artistic experience," said Kristian Laemmle-Ruff, co-director of Studio John Fish. "After its display at Federation Square, the artwork is looking for a permanent home."

Unvanished will be on display at Federation Square for two weeks from 27 May, to coincide with the commencement of Reconciliation Week.