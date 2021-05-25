Discover Vipoo Srivilasa's fantastically fun ceramic sculptures in his new exhibition

Vipoo Srivilasa's porcelain sculptures might be made of the same material as your nana's best crockery, but that's about where the similarities end. The Thai-born, Melbourne-based ceramic artist has a knack for creating sculptural works that don't take themselves too seriously, and that's as apparent as ever in his new exhibition, Wellness Deity.

During last year's lockdowns, Srivilasa's asked the public to submit drawings of "wellness deities" – character with protective powers and characteristics based on personal stories. Srivilasa received a total of 63 submissions for the project (from countries like India, Japan, Germany and Laos), which resulted in 19 quirky porcelain sculptures.

In addition to the eccentric sculptures, Wellness Deity also features a trio of paintings Srivilasa created during Melbourne's second lockdown, plus a series of sculptures continuing the artist's exploration of the colour blue.

Wellness Deity runs from May 22 to August 22 at Linden New Art.