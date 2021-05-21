Visit this magnificent, illuminated eel sculpture and learn about First Nation's knowledge of the land

Did you know that the eels that live in the Yarra River and other Victorian waterways travel all the way to the Coral Sea to spawn? Eels have long been an important part of the land Melbourne stands on, both as a source of food and a marker of seasonal change for First Nations peoples. That significance is physically realised during Rising as Wandering Stars, a 200-metre-long glowing eel skeleton.

This stunning installation marks an eel's migratory path through a series of glass eel sculptures, a mysterious soundscape and hundreds of floating lanterns made by the community with oversight from Liverpool’s the Lantern Company. Wandering Stars also features a rendering of the lunar cycle, with 28 moons rising from the Yarra itself.

Rug up for the event and keep fuel levels high by grabbing a fire-roasted snack from one of Rising’s nearby kitchens. Wandering Stars is free to attend and unticketed; just rock up whenever during Rising.