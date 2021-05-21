Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Wandering Stars

Wandering Stars

Art, Public art Birrarung Marr , Melbourne Wednesday May 26 2021 - Sunday June 6 2021 Free
A glowing eel sculpture alongside the Yarra River
Photograph: Supplied / Common State 'Wandering Stars', the Lantern Company, from Rising
Visit this magnificent, illuminated eel sculpture and learn about First Nation's knowledge of the land

Did you know that the eels that live in the Yarra River and other Victorian waterways travel all the way to the Coral Sea to spawn? Eels have long been an important part of the land Melbourne stands on, both as a source of food and a marker of seasonal change for First Nations peoples. That significance is physically realised during Rising as Wandering Stars, a 200-metre-long glowing eel skeleton. 

This stunning installation marks an eel's migratory path through a series of glass eel sculptures, a mysterious soundscape and hundreds of floating lanterns made by the community with oversight from Liverpool’s the Lantern Company. Wandering Stars also features a rendering of the lunar cycle, with 28 moons rising from the Yarra itself. 

Rug up for the event and keep fuel levels high by grabbing a fire-roasted snack from one of Rising’s nearby kitchens. Wandering Stars is free to attend and unticketed; just rock up whenever during Rising.

Details
Event website: https://rising.melbourne/festival-program/wandering-stars
Venue name: Birrarung Marr
Address: Behind Federation Square
Batman Ave
Melbourne
3000
Price: Free

Dates And Times
