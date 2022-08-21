Melbourne
Who Are You: Australian Portraiture

  • Art
  • The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Melbourne
  1. The sculpture of a man, two photographs and a painting in Who Are You: Australian Portraiture
    Photograph: Tom Ross/NGV
  2. Two photographs in Who Are You: Australian Portraiture
    Photograph: Tom Ross/NGV
  3. Paintings and sculpture in Who Are You: Australian Portraiture
    Photograph: Tom Ross/NGV
Check out one of the most comprehensive collections of Australian portraiture

You don't have to travel to Canberra to check out some of the brilliant portraits held by the National Portrait Gallery, as the NGV Ian Potter Centre has collaborated with the famed museum to bring some of the finest examples of the artform to Melbourne.

Who Are You: Australian Portraiture brings together some of the finest portrait works of both museums for the first time, giving Melburnians access to some of Australia's most famous and most interesting examples of the medium. More than 200 works are featured, from Australian artists like Patricia Piccinini, Atong Atem, Howard Arkley, Vincent Namatjira and Tracey Moffatt, and subjects include Cate Blanchett, Albert Namatjira, Queen Elizabeth II, Eddie Mabo and David Gulpilil.  

It's not all photorealistic work, either, with abstract work from John Nixon and Boris Cipusev’s typographic portrait of Jeff from the band the Wiggles. There's also Polixeni Papapetrou’s 'Magma Man', which merges the sitter and the landscape.   

The exhibition is on until August 21, and entry is free.

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton

Details

Address:
The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia
Federation Square
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.ngv.vic.gov.au
03 8620 2222
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

Dates and times

