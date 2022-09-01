Melbourne
Four fluffy white falcon chicks sitting in a nest on top of 367 Collins Street
Photograph: 367 Collins Falcons Livestream

Collins Street’s famous rooftop falcons are back for 2022

This livestream follows Melbourne's famous falcons as they lay their eggs atop this CBD landmark

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Falcon watch is back for 2022, with Melbourne's most famous bird of prey pair returning to their Collins Street skyscraper to hatch another clutch of eggs. 

Peregrine falcons have been nesting on 367 Collins Street since 1991, with the building proving popular with the birds thanks to its southeast-facing direction (meaning it gets morning, but not afternoon sun). 

Two eggs have been laid so far on the Yarra side of the site, and the eggs usually take around a month to hatch. Last year, four eggs were laid in late August and four cute, fluffy falcon chicks hatched on September 30 at around 8.30am.

Get ready to watch the new city-dwellers grow up as well as see Mum and Dad falcon take turns returning from hunting and feeding their new babies. It can be a bit visceral at times, so be warned.

You can watch every second of the chicks grow via the 367 Collins Falcons livestream, which has been running since 2016. Or if you're a super keen twitcher, head over to the 367 Collins Falcon Watchers Facebook page (where members of the public submit some of the most exciting or cute scenes from the stream, plus information on the birds).

More Melbourne bird news: we uncovered the story of Coburg's Bin Chicken Island

