Polperro brings the best of all worlds to the Mornington Peninsula

If ever there were an apocalypse Polperro Winery would be the ultimate place to be stranded.

Hear me out. Husband and wife tour de force Sam Coverdale and Emma Phillips have created an upscale yet welcoming co-op of sorts. There’s an abundance of exceptional wine generated by the estate under their Even Keen and Polperro labels, the on-site restaurant overlooks the sprawling vineyards and its produce is sourced from Polperro’s very own farm and their own villas are a stone’s throw away from the action. Hop in the car or make the short trek to the HotHut yoga studio or designer clothing boutique Amelie and Frank’s and finish up at Polperro’s Southeast Asian bistro and bar, Many Little.

Granted, in an apocalypse you might have to be a bit more self-sufficient, but bunkering down in one of the estate’s luxe villas would be the ideal way to ride it out. What more could you ask for when you’re presented with a studio room that boasts a deep jacuzzi in the centre of it, a fireplace complete with fresh logs, views of those dreamy vines again, ready made meals by Many Little and, the piece de resistance, your very own two-person sauna.

If, like us, you aren’t in the midst of an apocalypse, stretch your legs and saunter on down to the restaurant. The chef’s menu is a light and playful degustation and we’re told that 90% of it is sourced fresh from the biodynamic farm. Executive chef Michael Demagistris draws upon his Italian Ukrainian heritage in one of the dishes and consequently a delicious amalgamation of pulled beef and lamb ragu stuffed in steamed cabbage leaves is born. The additional wine pairing is an added bonus, showing off the fruits of the estate’s labour, and the Polperro Pinot Noir 2019 is a stand out.

Leave enough room for dinner, because this one’s a must-do. We’re crazy about Many Little. It’s not often you see a winery dishing up Southeast Asian food like this, and it’s worth the trip alone. Head chef Gayan Pieris takes cues from his Sri Lankan heritage and fuses this with dishes inspired by his mainly Southeast Asian team. The result? One of Melbourne’s best restaurants by far.

Continue relaxing (because that’s all you should and can do here) at Polperro's very own boutique HotHut yoga studio. The instructor is cool, calm and collected as you would expect from any instructor, but one thing we’re grateful for is her patience. The room is equipped with a little fireplace and floor to ceiling glass with greenery surrounding it. Good luck getting up from savasana, it’s easy to make yourself at home in this space, too.

So whether you’re escaping an apocalypse or just looking to escape the city, going solo or in a relationship, heading to Polperro is the ultimate way to shirk all responsibilities and live a life of luxury.

Rushani stayed as a guest of Polperro's.