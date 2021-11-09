This stunning garden will make you think of the famous gardens of Versailles

The formal garden at Broughton Hall, in the regional town of Jindivick, might be the closest thing Victoria has to the gardens of Versailles.

The garden is stunning in all seasons, offering neatly trimmed hedges and a breathtaking view across the Tarago reservoir in winter, newly flowering bulbs and cherry blossoms in spring, dramatic roses and hot-weather flowers in summer, and autumn roses and brightly coloured leaves in autumn.

The garden is full of secret nooks and delightful crannies, with benches to rest, flowers of every colour, neatly trimmed hedges, lush, green trees and a stepped design that fits into the slope of the terrain. Visitors can wander at their leisure and are guaranteed to find gorgeous spots for meditation or just drinking in the riot of colour. The garden also offers private tours for groups of 20 or more, as well as the option of morning or afternoon tea.

If you are inspired by the horticulture on display, Broughton Hall also has a nursery, where you can pick up some of the plants featured in the garden.