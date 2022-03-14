Melbourne
  1. An architectural render of a multistorey building
    Image: Darcstudios
  2. An architectural render of KAWS statue in NGV Contemporary
    Image: Darcstudios
  3. An architectural render of NGV Contemporary
    Image: Darcstudios
The gorgeous new design for NGV Contemporary has just been revealed

NGV Contemporary is the centrepiece of the new Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation

Cassidy Knowlton
Cassidy Knowlton
Australia's most visited art gallery, the National Gallery of Victoria, is getting a younger sister – and she's going to be pretty damn glam.

Australian architecture firm Angelo Candalepas and Associates has been chosen to design the new NGV Contemporary, a 30,000-square-metre art gallery for contemporary works that will anchor Melbourne's new Arts Precinct in Southbank. 

The entryway opens into a 40-metre circular hall that soars upwards through all levels of the building. Much like NGV International's Federation Court, this space will be used to display large-scale artworks. From this level, visitors will climb through the building on a spiraling pathway, eventually coming out on the rooftop terrace, restaurant and sculpture garden with views over Melbourne CBD that have never been seen by the general public. 

