The gorgeous new design for NGV Contemporary has just been revealed

Australia's most visited art gallery, the National Gallery of Victoria, is getting a younger sister – and she's going to be pretty damn glam.

Australian architecture firm Angelo Candalepas and Associates has been chosen to design the new NGV Contemporary, a 30,000-square-metre art gallery for contemporary works that will anchor Melbourne's new Arts Precinct in Southbank.

The entryway opens into a 40-metre circular hall that soars upwards through all levels of the building. Much like NGV International's Federation Court, this space will be used to display large-scale artworks. From this level, visitors will climb through the building on a spiraling pathway, eventually coming out on the rooftop terrace, restaurant and sculpture garden with views over Melbourne CBD that have never been seen by the general public.