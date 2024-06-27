Sip your way across Melbourne and plan your next night out around tequila

In case you missed it, Espolòn Tequila threw an epic party at Her Melbourne earlier this month to celebrate the launch of ‘To the Bone’, and brought the house down with delicious tequila creations put together by some of the world’s leading bartenders and agave experts.

For all the highlights of the night, you can catch up on all the action in our video below.

If you consider yourself a bit of a tequila connoisseur, but didn’t manage to make it down to the event – don’t worry, because you can keep the party going at a number of venues all over Melbourne. You could even organise your next night out around tequila, and take your pick of the amazing venues offering Espolòn Tequila cocktails all month long.

Love a Paloma? So do we. That’s why you’ll be pleased to know that Her Rooftop will keep the beloved Blood Moon Paloma cocktail on the menu. If you haven’t been to Her yet, where have you been? It’s a vertical laneway, creating a truly versatile and engaging atmosphere.

Start on the ground floor at Her Bar for a scrumptious cocktail (especially of the tequila variety), before heading up for a boogie in the intimate and vibey Music Room. Tantalise your tastebuds at BKK on Her’s third floor before you shimmy up to Her Rooftop for some fresh air and another Espolòn Tequila Blood Moon Paloma, where you’ll stay remarkably warm thanks to the inbuilt heating, while admiring city views.

If the night’s not done yet and you feel like venturing out, we've got you covered on where to find Espolòn Tequila cocktails.

Photograph: Supplied/ Espolón Tequila

Port Melbourne

Head to the small cocktail lounge, The Tipsy Cow in Port Melbourne, where you'll find plush leather couches, a beer garden and an extensive list of Espolòn Tequila offerings. For the chilli lovers, we recommend the Blood Orange Chilli Margarita made with Espolòn Reposado Tequila, blood orange juice and Ancho Reyes Green Chilli Liqueur. Or, for a different spicy take, try the Spicy Paloma with Espolòn Reposado Tequila, Ancho Reyes Green Chilli Liqueur and ruby grapefruit juice. If those take your fancy, there are seven more pages of house cocktails to choose from, with plenty of Espolòn Tequila concoctions.

Northside

For a Northside adventure with an Espolòn Tequila margarita firmly in hand, try Baxter’s Lot in Fitzroy. This live music venue and bar is not afraid to experiment with its cocktail list which includes an Old Fashioned mixed with Jalapeno-infused Espolon Blanco, syrup and bitters. And for your next inner-north escapade, why not head to the trendy rooftop bar Johnny’s Green Room in Carlton, which also boasts Espolòn Tequila options, a fresh Tuscan terrace-inspired look and vibrant year-round music program.

Photograph: Supplied/Espolòn Tequila

Southside

Southsiders can also get their hands on an Espolòn Tequila cocktail at the beach-side Republica in St Kilda, which is the perfect place for a Sunday sesh or some mid-week cocktails. Take a stroll through the Royal Botanic Gardens and then reward yourself with a tipple at 179 Domain Food and Wine in South Yarra, a small restaurant and bar that covers everything from espresso to wine and Espolòn Tequila cocktails, of course. Or, head to elegant Ripponlea Food and Wine for a glass of Christo's Fury, a Jalapeño Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila cocktail with cointreau and fresh orange juice. Wherever you go, you can get your tequila-fix no matter what side of the Yarra you’re on.

