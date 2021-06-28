If you want to visit a winery where they really, really know their stuff, this is the one to see

Though the Dominique Portet winery was only founded in 2000, the eponymous winemaker behind it is a ninth-generation winemaker from Bordeaux, so he's no newbie to the winemaking profession. Currently Ben Portet, Dominique's son, heads up the winemaking team. If winemaking is truly in the blood, there would be few in Australia who would know more about it than Ben Portet.

The Dominique Portet winery in the rolling hills of Yarra Valley offers a scenic setting for the vineyards. The cellar door is open daily and the restaurant serves country-style lunches (think snack platters, cheese and charcuterie) ideal for a post wine tasting meal. If you're feeling particularly French (or particularly brave), you can get escargot, with each snail a chewy delivery system for heavily garlicked butter.

The winery offers tastings at the bar or as a special behind-the-scenes experience, with a purpose-built tasting room overlooking the barrel room.

Critics and connoisseurs alike rave consistently about Dominique Portet’s Fontaine Rosé, one that’s an exceptional berry-driven summery blend of merlot, shiraz and cabernet sauvignon, and a steal at $24 a bottle.