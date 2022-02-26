Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Eau De Vie

  • Bars
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Eau de Vie
    Stephanie Imlach
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Eau de Via
    Stephanie Imlach
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Eau de Vie
    Stephanie Imlach
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Eau de Vie
    Stephanie Imlach
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Eau de Vie
    Stephanie Imlach
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Eau de Vie
    Stephanie Imlach
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

This hidden-door bar classic still has a flair for the theatrical

Put it down to the bartenders in waistcoats sharp enough to cut a lime or the magician’s library vibe of the low-light, booths and dark wood, but Eau de Vie is one of the few Melbourne bars that has the gravitas to serve you a drink in a hollowed out bull’s horn with a straight face. The Banderillero is tequila, chorizo mescal, pineapple vinegar, Aperol, lime and bitters served in said horn and is an example of the unashamed theatrical flair on show here. 

All around you tables will be served drinks that are flaming, smoking or in a glass shoe but, as flamboyant as the drinks are, they are always brilliantly balanced and perfectly made by the well-trained staff. Even the grandiloquent menu is fun, beautifully illustrated, playfully written and sorted with a visual flavour key to help you find what you love; take your time to sort through one of the most original menus around. 

You’ll need even more time if you are thinking of taking on the whisky trophy cabinet behind the bar or the even larger collection of rare drops that is hidden in the whisky room behind a fake bookcase. Ask the knowledgeable staff to run you through the options one of the great joys of Eau de Vie is the slick service and the care that is shown in pairing the right drink with the right drinker.

Food sticks to the Prohibition-era theme with classic munchies like freshly shucked oysters, a charcuterie plate with pickles, Dijon mustard and a baguette or salmon cured and Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin caviar. Al Capone would be all over these bar snacks like the US government on his tax returns.

Eau de Vie may not be the newest, the shiniest or the hardest bar to find anymore, but it has aged like many of the finest whiskies in its collection wearing its years as a badge of well-earned pride.

Written by
Paul Chai

Details

Address:
1 Malthouse Ln
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
eaudevie.com.au/melbourne
0412 825 441
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street; Parliament
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5pm-1am; Fri, Sat 4pm-1am; Sun 4-11pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.