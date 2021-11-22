Let loose at this late-night booze hall in Fitzroy

A red neon sign in shouty capitals marks the entrance on Brunswick Street. The cleaved head of American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman greets you as you walk up the stairs. In the cavernous room above, dismembered mannequins dangle from the ceiling. This Fitzroy establishment is many things, but subtle isn’t one of them.

From the team behind Prahran’s Less Than Zero bar, Glamorama’s owners clearly have a thing for Bret Easton Ellis. Exposed brick, lofty ceilings, ruby-hued booths and red lights behind the bar offer a nod to the hedonistic social scene of 1980s New York. DJs spinning electronica and a 5am liquor license on weekends (3am midweek) ram home the devil-may-care demeanour.

The cocktail menu features a few of the classics, like the Aperol Spritz and the Negroni, as well as a few bespoke options. Try the Pornstar Martini, made with vanilla vodka, passionfruit liqueur and white chocolate syrup, or the Glam Goddess featuring Midori, yuzu juice, lemon and yuzu soda.