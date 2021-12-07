After a refurbishment, the historic Golden Fleece Hotel is now a bustling Mediterranean hub

Situated in South Melbourne, this sleek pub is mixing up its usual offerings thanks to new owners Isaac Constantine and Zachary Riggs.

Constantine and Riggs are the founders of Chapel Street diver bar Two Wrongs and have now taken over the helm of the Golden Fleece Hotel. What was the first thing on the duo's to-do list? Demolishing most of the building and refurbishing every inch of the decor in an effort to bring a taste of Santorini to Melbourne.

Found on Montague Street in South Melbourne, The Golden Fleece Hotel is divided into two different sections, offering two different dining experiences; the rooftop for those southside summer nights, and the classic pub floor. Both experiences are set to provide a sophisticated Santorini-inspired experience including DJs, live music and art gallery showings.

The new menu will feature a gourmet Greek-inspired menu of pizzas, pasta and tapas including saganaki, calamari and Spanish Yurrita (that's white anchovies for those who don't speak Spanish).

For fans of the previous classic pub menu, the new owners will be paying homage to the pub's history by serving staple pub food including classic parmas, steaks and fish and chips on the ground floor. There will be traditional beers on tap, as well as a robust selection of Australian and Mediterranean liquors and cocktails. If you find a new drop that you're obsessed with, the Golden Fleece Hotel has a bottle shop on sight.

The opening date hasn't been confirmed yet so keep an eye on the Golden Fleece website for updates.