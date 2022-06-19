Time Out says

Recently opened cocktail bar, Naught, is all about sleek drinking. Bringing inner city style to the leafy suburb of Eltham, the new venue now brings a cocktail bar to the distillery's offering. Naught’s owner and head distiller, Chris Cameron, found his passion for distilling after experimenting with botanicals on his stovetop. Soon after, the Naught brand was founded, and Cameron has now found himself at the helm of their accompanying bar.

All of Naught’s cocktails exclusively feature either their Australian Dry, Sangiovese or Overproof Gin – and soon, their new Classic Dry. The menu includes fresh takes on old classics, including a Basil Collins and a tipple called Saturn that is topped with a dome of passionfruit flavoured smoke. Alongside the expansive drinks menu, you’ll find charcuterie boards with locally-sourced wagyu bresaola, and slow-cooked meatballs served with freshly toasted sourdough for those cooler months.

The bar is designed with a distinct ode to feminine beauty, with plush velvet, tasteful artwork and intimate booths that turn the bartenders into theatre performers. Dried Australian botanicals sprawl across the roof and lead eyes to the distillery attached to the cocktail bar.