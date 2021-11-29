Prohibition-era cocktails come to Eltham and they are so worth the trip

Show me a Melbournian who doesn't love a secret bar and we'll show them the door to Naught Distilling. The speakeasy bar hidden in the leafy streets of Eltham is a must-visit destination for any cocktail lover looking for something a little different.

Step back in time and dial-up the glamour as you enter a world of elegance made for people who appreciate a bespoke cocktail and a little bit of adventure.

Serving a carefully curated cocktail menu, gin maker Chris Cameron is fusing traditional cocktail making with innovation to the delight of tastebuds, drama lovers and Instagram grids across Melbourne. Standouts include Hawaiian-inspired tropical cocktails, cocktails utilising the unlikely pairing of matcha and gin as well as everyone's favourite traditional cocktails.

For an expertly balanced cocktail with a pinch of drama, try the Saturn – a zesty, citrus-lover-approved cocktail served bubbling with liquid nitrogen– the perfect cocktail for your summer evening and your grid.

You can also purchase Naught Distilling products directly from the bar, including the Overproof Gin or Australian Dry Gin. Featuring spices and botanicals like toasted wattle-seed, star anise and juniper, Naught Gin is an award-winning gin that is quickly becoming an Australian favourite.

Naught Distilling has limited capacity so bookings are recommended. Reservations can be made via the website.