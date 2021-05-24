Travelling down the Maroondah Highway? Make sure you stop into this popular spot

First thing's first: It's pronounced SOH-mah. And it's a portmanteau, like Soho or Tribeca in New York, for south of the Maroondah Highway.

And secondly, Soumah makes some very good wine. So good, in fact, that the winery's 2019 Equilibrio chardonnay won a gold medal at the 2021 European Wine Challenge, along with a slew of other accolades. The Equilibrio range is Soumah's premium line, with a focus on quality fruit and perfect balance. The winery also makes an Equilibrio pinot noir and a syrah, to show off the best characteristics of the Yarra Valley climate.

The step down from Equilibrio is the Single Vineyard range, which includes both Yarra Valley favourites like pinot, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon, but also less popular varietals in the valley, like nebbiolo, viognier and brachetto, which is only grown in a few vineyards in Australia.

Soumah's restaurant is open every day of the week for lunch, which is unusual in the Yarra Valley. The winery has a light-filled dining room opening out onto the vineyard (transparent plastic keeps it warm in winter) with a focus on northern Italian cuisine. Options include snacks like antipasti platters and desserts, or heartier fare like pizzas and pasta.

Love it so much you never want to leave? There's accommodation on site too, just steps from the cellar door.