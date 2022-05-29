Time Out says

Starward Distillery and New Quarter have collaborated to bring an Asian-inspired feast this Sunday for one arvo only. It’s all in celebration of Starward’s freshest new whisky on the block, Ginger Beer Cask #7.

The Port Melbourne distillery has joined forces with the New Quarter team to create one spicy affair, with some serious snacks on offer to pair with your drink of choice, be it one of the many cocktails or something neat as part of a whisky tasting. First up, there’ll be Wagyu beef intercostals skewer with lemongrass sate and a whisky glaze. Second, you’ll find a mini barbecue crispy pork banh mi with New Quarter’s housemate pate, before moving on to a Banh Xeo cracker with spanner crab and finger lime. A mini grilled asparagus with pickled shiitake serves as the perfect little bite to freshen up your palate in between sips.

Each $59 ticket includes food, a cocktail upon arrival (whipped up with the new Ginger Beer Cask #7, of course) and entertainment, so it’ll be a rather fun affair if you ask us.

Love whisky? Love Wagyu? Say no more – clear your schedule from 2-5pm on Sunday, May 29 and grab your ticket here.