Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Starward x New Quarter Presents: Ginger Beer Cask #7

  • Bars, Breweries
  • Starward Distillery, Port Melbourne
Starward Whisky
Photograph: Carmen ZammitStarward Whisky
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A one day only affair filled with whisky, wagyu and good times

Starward Distillery and New Quarter have collaborated to bring an Asian-inspired feast this Sunday for one arvo only. It’s all in celebration of Starward’s freshest new whisky on the block, Ginger Beer Cask #7.

The Port Melbourne distillery has joined forces with the New Quarter team to create one spicy affair, with some serious snacks on offer to pair with your drink of choice, be it one of the many cocktails or something neat as part of a whisky tasting. First up, there’ll be Wagyu beef intercostals skewer with lemongrass sate and a whisky glaze. Second, you’ll find a mini barbecue crispy pork banh mi with New Quarter’s housemate pate, before moving on to a Banh Xeo cracker with spanner crab and finger lime. A mini grilled asparagus with pickled shiitake serves as the perfect little bite to freshen up your palate in between sips. 

Each $59 ticket includes food, a cocktail upon arrival (whipped up with the new Ginger Beer Cask #7, of course) and entertainment, so it’ll be a rather fun affair if you ask us.

Love whisky? Love Wagyu? Say no more – clear your schedule from 2-5pm on Sunday, May 29 and grab your ticket here.

Cjay Aksoy
Written by Cjay Aksoy

Details

Event website:
starwardwhisky.rezdy.com/499147/starward-x-new-quarter-launch-event
Address:
Starward Distillery
50 Bertie St
Port Melbourne
3207
Contact:
0390054420

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.