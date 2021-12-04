Sip on Champagne and hand-crafted cocktails at this luxurious lobby bar in QT Melbourne

Enjoy a new type of 'lobby luxury' at Melbourne's QT with the addition of the Champagne Bar. Found in the previous Cake Shop location in the QT lobby, the QT and Perrier-Jouet collaboration is serving Champagne, hand-crafted cocktails and a carefully curated bar menu to the delight of Champagne and cocktail lovers alike.

Executive Head Chef Paul Griffiths has curated the menu to suit the culinary needs of all who sip pretty at the Champagne Bar. The menu includes fresh oysters, lobster rolls and mini wagyu burgers making the Champagne Bar an ideal location for an early evening bite or a nightcap.

Cocktail attire is encouraged, so dress to the nines for a delightful evening sipping bubbles.

The Champagne Bar is walk-ins only, and the menu and more information can be found on the QT website.