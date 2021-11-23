Disco is far from dead at this dive bar that feels like the type of place your parents probably frequented

Who says disco is dead? Certainly not the party animals at the Lame Duck, who wear the term 'dive bar' with pride and are committed to living in the '70s no matter what the calendar says.

Music is funk, soul and disco classics, and the food is what your mum likely served at dinner parties in the '70s: baked camembert fondue and cocktail onions, plus hot dogs and toasties.

The décor is, well, tacky. There's a shrine to Cher, a vintage purple pool table, a Playboy pinball machine and huge 15-person booths adorned with hot pink palm trees.

It is not understated, tasteful or cutting-edge. And it sounds like an absolute hoot.