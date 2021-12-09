This underground Scandinavian-style bar on Collins Street serves up creative cocktails and Nordic vibes

When you put this address into Google Maps, don't be surprised if you struggle to find the entryway. Valhalla is located down an out-of-sight set of stairs with just a small sign above indicating you're in the right place.

At first, the space appears quite small. But past the bar and around the corner, there's a massive seating area filled with arrangements perfect for everything from a date night to an after-work hang. The walls are adorned with paintings of stoic-looking wildlife, and each table has a small candle to provide intimate lighting.

The menu changes seasonally, but you can expect cocktails based around Australian spirits and creative uses of florals and herbs. The 'Lunda', made from Amontillado Sherry, apple, riberry shrub and maple, tastes just like autumn, or try the fresh and herbaceous 'Bestla' made with Brookies Cumquat Gin, My Brother Honey Liqueur, mint and acidified honey.

While the cocktails are certainly the main draw at Valhalla, the wine list boasts a range of domestic and international red, white, rosé and sparkling wines that are available by the glass and the bottle. For beer drinkers, you can expect a couple of specialty imports as well as locally made brews.