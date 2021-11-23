Your GF mates can finally #getonthebeers with the Gluten Free Beer Shop

The range of Australian-made and owned gluten free beers have been curated for Coeliacs and people with gluten intolerances

Profound loss led Melbourne stay-at-home dad David Lilley to finally launch his dream business venture in August 2021 – an online beer shop dedicated to Australian-made and owned gluten-free beers.

When David’s younger brother sadly passed away in July last year, his perspective on life changed. “Losing my brother so suddenly was what inspired me to turn my idea into action. It made me realise that I didn't want to sit back and cruise through my last working years, but rather create something that I and those around me could be proud of.”

Suffering from Coeliac disease never halted David’s passion for all things beer, but it did make him realise how difficult it was to find good, local gluten-free options. “Coeliacs all over the world are starved of choice – whether its food or beer, there are often little to no options. Bottle shops that do sell gluten-free beer may have two if you’re lucky, while boasting hundreds of regular beers to choose from.”

After researching gluten-free beer in Australia, David learned that there were about 20 available at present, ranging from Coeliac-approved to low-gluten styles. Recognising a gap in the market for a one-stop gluten-free beer shop, he was inspired to provide fellow coeliacs with the range and availability they hadn’t had before.

