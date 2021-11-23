Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Gluten free beers stocked at the Gluten Free Beer Shop
Jason Retchford

Your GF mates can finally #getonthebeers with the Gluten Free Beer Shop

The range of Australian-made and owned gluten free beers have been curated for Coeliacs and people with gluten intolerances

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Advertising

Profound loss led Melbourne stay-at-home dad David Lilley to finally launch his dream business venture in August 2021 – an online beer shop dedicated to Australian-made and owned gluten-free beers.

When David’s younger brother sadly passed away in July last year, his perspective on life changed. “Losing my brother so suddenly was what inspired me to turn my idea into action. It made me realise that I didn't want to sit back and cruise through my last working years, but rather create something that I and those around me could be proud of.”

Suffering from Coeliac disease never halted David’s passion for all things beer, but it did make him realise how difficult it was to find good, local gluten-free options. “Coeliacs all over the world are starved of choice – whether its food or beer, there are often little to no options. Bottle shops that do sell gluten-free beer may have two if you’re lucky, while boasting hundreds of regular beers to choose from.” 

After researching gluten-free beer in Australia, David learned that there were about 20 available at present, ranging from Coeliac-approved to low-gluten styles. Recognising a gap in the market for a one-stop gluten-free beer shop, he was inspired to provide fellow coeliacs with the range and availability they hadn’t had before.

You can check out the full range of Australian-made gluten-free beers (with gift packs perfect for Christmas) here.

Need more gifting ideas for the men in your life? Check out our 2021 gift guide.

Places to buy gluten free beer in Melbourne

Carwyn Cellars

Carwyn Cellars

  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Thornbury

Ben Carwyn’s eponymous Thornbury bottle shop is a pilgrimage all beer enthusiasts must take, no matter what part of the city they hail from. The beer selection is incredible – rarities like Tassie brewery Two Metre Tall’s Seven Years At Sea (a dark ale aged for seven years) and Boatrocker’s Dramjet (a 17.6% imperial stout fortified with Starward Whisky) are just some of the gold you'll find at Carwyn. 

Read more
BeerMash
Photograph: Paul Kristoff

BeerMash

  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Collingwood

Beer, glorious beer! Owner Kieran Hennessy, along with partner Shayne Dixon, has built a one stop shop for all your beer needs. While BeerMash mostly focus on take-home ‘growlers’ and ‘squealers’ (different sizes of refillable bottles) they also have a license, meaning you can take up some real estate at the bar and sample a newest craft beer while you wait for your order to be filled.

Read more
Advertising
McCoppins: Fitzroy

McCoppins: Fitzroy

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Finding a bottle-o that is open after 9pm on a Sunday is a trick in itself. But thanks to McCoppins we have two to rely on. Their second location is in Abbotsford.

 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.